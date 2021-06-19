ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Up 18.5% in May

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 543,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 13th total of 458,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

ADTX opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.58.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts forecast that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

