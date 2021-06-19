Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $207,730.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,361,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,183.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,675 shares of company stock worth $5,859,439 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 241,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

