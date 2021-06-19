Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.45. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 16,085 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.49 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

