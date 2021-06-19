ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $94.16

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.16, but opened at $97.79. ACM Research shares last traded at $101.20, with a volume of 2,041 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 0.75.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,369,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,019,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ACM Research by 619.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,688,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

