Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $281.25 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $199.47 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The company has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

