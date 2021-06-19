Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $2,429,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $1,766,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE GSL opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $22.02.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.