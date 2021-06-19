Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 145,381 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145,381 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

