Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 2,796.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $207,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

