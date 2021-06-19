Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 32,105 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 177.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Schneider National by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Schneider National by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

