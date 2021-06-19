Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Renaissance Capital lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

HHR opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. HeadHunter Group PLC has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $43.51.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. HeadHunter Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.