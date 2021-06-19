Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 95,371 Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,371 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of O2Micro International worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 404,732 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17. O2Micro International Limited has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities research analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

O2Micro International Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.