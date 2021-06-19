AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report sales of $1.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. AC Immune posted sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $58.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $81.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.71 million, with estimates ranging from $26.62 million to $86.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACIU. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

ACIU stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.76. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 2,711.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

