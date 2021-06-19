Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 99,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 159,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$43.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

