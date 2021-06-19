AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.85.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.12. 7,415,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,081,415. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

