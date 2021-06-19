A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Update

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 13th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,383. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

In other news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,328 shares of company stock worth $9,992,676. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

