$98.03 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report $98.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.26 million and the highest is $99.80 million. Aterian reported sales of $59.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $367.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.01 million to $375.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $449.75 million, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $449.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aterian.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Aterian from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of ATER stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 540,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,003. The company has a market cap of $461.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 4.26. Aterian has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

