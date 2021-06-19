976 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 976 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,523,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $238.97 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $190.38 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.