$94.73 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post sales of $94.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.25 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $83.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $416.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.05 million to $430.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $524.10 million, with estimates ranging from $478.20 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

WLDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Willdan Group news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 623 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $25,032.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,182.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Chow sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $31,340.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,746.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,329. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 195,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,547,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $488.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

