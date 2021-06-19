$922.94 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post sales of $922.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $988.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $850.31 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $833.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 40.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 311,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 460,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,389. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

