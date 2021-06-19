8,744 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 69,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

