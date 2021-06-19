8,695 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

