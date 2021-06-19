8,100 Shares in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,872,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,050,000 after buying an additional 227,485 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 313,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,038,000 after buying an additional 155,907 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 1,157,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,514,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

INN opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

