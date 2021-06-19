$81.49 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report sales of $81.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.30 million and the highest is $81.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $76.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $341.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.32 million to $345.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $395.00 million, with estimates ranging from $377.49 million to $406.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $442,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,699,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,695 shares of company stock worth $2,172,334. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,756,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.71. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.95.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.