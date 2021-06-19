$767.61 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce $767.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $739.53 million to $793.72 million. Stantec reported sales of $686.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $66,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 200,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.91. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1346 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.