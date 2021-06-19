$756.51 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post $756.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $718.20 million to $784.80 million. Donaldson posted sales of $617.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $55,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $23,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.52. 940,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.