6,615 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 63,692 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 70,141 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period.

SPHD stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.91. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

