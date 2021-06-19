$60.85 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce $60.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.20 million and the lowest is $60.50 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $243.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.30 million to $244.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $247.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $38.84. 325,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,820. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.60. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.