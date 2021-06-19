599,400 Shares in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 599,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000.

GIGGU stock remained flat at $$10.23 during midday trading on Friday. 173,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,837. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

