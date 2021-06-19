5,248 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,248 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $380.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $295.40 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,609. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

