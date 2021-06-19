$48.11 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce $48.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.01 million to $48.21 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $40.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $194.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.94 million to $194.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $214.02 million, with estimates ranging from $212.78 million to $215.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 784,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,300,000 after acquiring an additional 584,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,628,000 after buying an additional 72,741 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,306,000 after buying an additional 1,058,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,915,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after buying an additional 149,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

