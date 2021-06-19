$31.07 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post $31.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $8.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $145.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $177.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $297.07 million, with estimates ranging from $142.64 million to $423.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,670. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.03. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

