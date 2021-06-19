3,010 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

PSX stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

