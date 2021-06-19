2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Down to $38.56

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.56, but opened at $37.35. 2U shares last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 2,266 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

Get 2U alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.98.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.