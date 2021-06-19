2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.59. 1,300,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.98. 2U has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.79.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 79.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 4,416.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,787,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of 2U by 50.7% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.