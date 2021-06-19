279,978 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 279,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

NASDAQ FERG opened at $134.12 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $141.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.