$271.98 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to announce $271.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.10 million and the highest is $280.00 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $259.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

