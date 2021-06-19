$247.19 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report $247.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.25 million and the lowest is $247.13 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $126.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $991.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $974.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. 445,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,628. The stock has a market cap of $355.38 million, a PE ratio of -77.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 213,636 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 369,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

