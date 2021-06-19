245 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $267.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.96 and a fifty-two week high of $270.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.98.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

