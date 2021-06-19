2,134 Shares in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iCAD by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 32,006 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in iCAD by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iCAD by 33.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 1.17. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ICAD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

