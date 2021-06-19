$2.39 EPS Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,148,000 after buying an additional 69,593 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,806,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSL stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.00. The stock had a trading volume of 749,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,195. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $109.72 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

