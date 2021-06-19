$2.10 EPS Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. McDonald’s posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

