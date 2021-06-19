1,708 Shares in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 158,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth $27,744,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 150.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 659,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 396,706 shares during the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

