$155.39 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce sales of $155.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $121.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $602.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $605.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $627.54 million, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $629.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRGI. Stephens began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after acquiring an additional 123,375 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.25 million, a P/E ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 2.23.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

