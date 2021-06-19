15,073 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,073 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000. Autodesk comprises 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

ADSK traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,761. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

