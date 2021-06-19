13,729 Shares in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Separately, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $334,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SANA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ SANA opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

