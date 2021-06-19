13,255 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,781,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,996.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after purchasing an additional 607,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.09.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

