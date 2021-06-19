$13.65 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report $13.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.13 million and the highest is $17.16 million. Affimed posted sales of $5.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 141.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $56.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.72 million to $79.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $112.99 million, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of AFMD opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $790.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Affimed by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 3,554,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Affimed by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 2,210,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after buying an additional 1,687,215 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at $8,060,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.