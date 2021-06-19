$13.03 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to post sales of $13.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.17 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $52.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.59 million to $64.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.25 million, with estimates ranging from $22.63 million to $158.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 137,091 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,887,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 832,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.51. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

