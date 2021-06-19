1,285 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after buying an additional 204,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $236.66 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.79 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -537.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.98.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

