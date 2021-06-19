$118.22 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report $118.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.67 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $103.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $524.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $534.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $552.62 million, with estimates ranging from $540.88 million to $574.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

CASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $54.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

